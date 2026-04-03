Gossip Takes Life: 22-Year-Old Karnataka College Student Commits Suicide Over Rumours Of Affair With Professor

Chitradurga: A tragic and extremely shocking case has been reported from Chitradurga district, Karnataka, where a 22-year-old medical student committed suicide at her home on Wednesday after allegedly being disturbed by the rumours of her dating her college professor, who is apparently married.

The victim, who was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student at Raghavendra Ayurvedic College in Malladihalli, was found hanging at her residence in Basava Layout, Holalkere town at around 11 am.

As per reports, the woman left behind a suicide letter in her room in which she named the professor, his wife and a few students. She reportedly blamed the mental harassment and the damage to her reputation as reasons for taking the extreme step.

The victim's father said that her fellow classmates saw that she had a good bond with the professor and started spreading rumours that the duo were dating.

Advertisement

Her parents had counselled her to ignore the comments at college, however, the repeated taunts and defamation drove her towards suicide.

The victim's father is seeking legal action against his daughter's classmates responsible for spreading the vile rumour.

Advertisement

A complaint has been filed and an investigation into the case is presently ongoing.

Earlier this year, a 19-year-old first-year MBBS student was found dead in her hostel room at Dehradun's medical institute. According to officials, the student's body was discovered after hostel administration alerted the police when she failed to respond to calls for several hours and her room remained locked from the inside. The police broke open the door and found her unresponsive. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.