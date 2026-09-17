Delhi HC Agrees to Urgently Hear Plea Over Alleged DUSU Election Norm Violations

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to urgently hear a plea alleging widespread violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, anti-defacement guidelines and judicial directions during the ongoing Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election campaign.

The plea seeks strict enforcement of the prescribed norms and disqualification of candidates and supporters found to be violating them. It also seeks appropriate action against authorities allegedly failing to maintain vigilance and enforce the guidelines.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing as the DUSU elections are scheduled to be held tomorrow.

During the hearing, counsel submitted that there have been incidents of vandalism and other violations, resulting in a “complete chaotic situation” on the campuses.

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The application, filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda in person in the pending proceedings relating to DUSU elections, alleges that despite repeated interventions by the High Court, the current election campaign has witnessed vehicle cavalcades, rallies, large mobilisation of supporters and outsiders, alleged violence, traffic disruption and use of prohibited campaign material.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the authorities to strictly enforce the Anti-Defacement Guidelines, DUSU Code of Conduct, Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and binding directions of the High Court and Supreme Court during the 2026-27 elections.

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It has specifically sought strict action, including disqualification from contesting the elections, against candidates and supporters found violating the applicable norms. The plea has also sought action against authorities allegedly failing to maintain proper vigil and enforce the rules.

According to the petition, the election guidelines restrict each candidate to not more than four bona fide students who bona fide reside on the campus. It alleges that candidates have been accompanied by groups exceeding the permissible limit and that outsiders have also been allowed to campaign.

The petitioner has further alleged that candidates and supporters have used vehicles, rallies, roadshows and processions, leading to traffic congestion and disruption in and around university campuses.

The plea also alleges widespread use of printed posters and pamphlets despite the applicable election rules providing for handmade posters, besides alleged alteration of candidates’ names through spelling variations on campaign material and vehicles.

The application refers to earlier orders of the High Court concerning DUSU elections, including directions aimed at curbing defacement, excessive use of vehicles, money and muscle power and other violations of the election norms.