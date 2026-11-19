New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday clarified that it has not given any interim relief to restaurants allowing them to continue charging mandatory service charges from customers, despite an earlier judgment declaring the practice illegal.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said that no interim protection had been granted to the restaurant associations against the March 28, 2025, judgment of a single judge, which upheld the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) banning compulsory service charges.

The clarification came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the government, told the court that some restaurants were still making service charges compulsory for customers, contrary to the High Court’s earlier order.

Sharma submitted that restaurants could not continue the practice when the single judge had already upheld the CCPA guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from automatically adding service charges to food bills.

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Responding to the submission, the bench said that no interim relief had been granted to the restaurant associations in their appeals.

“Where is the interim relief? Where is the interim relief in their favour? We have not granted any interim prayer,” Acting Chief Justice Sambre remarked.

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The court was hearing appeals filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) against the single judge’s March 2025 judgment. The Division Bench admitted the appeals for hearing on Thursday.

On March 28, 2025, Justice Prathiba M Singh dismissed the petitions filed by NRAI and FHRAI challenging the CCPA guidelines issued on July 4, 2022.

The single judge ruled that restaurants cannot make service charges compulsory, even if the charges are mentioned on their menus.

The court held that service charges must be voluntary and customers cannot be forced to pay them. It also observed that collecting such charges without the customer’s consent amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The court had upheld the CCPA’s authority to frame guidelines to protect consumer rights and prevent unfair trade practices. It also imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on the restaurant associations.

The judgment further made it clear that restaurants cannot automatically add service charges to food bills. Customers must be informed that any additional payment towards service or staff welfare is voluntary.

The single judge had also expressed concern over the use of the term ‘service charge’, observing that it could create confusion among customers, who might mistake it for a government-imposed tax.

In their appeals, NRAI and FHRAI have argued that collecting service charges is a practice followed by the hospitality industry for more than 80 years and should not be treated as an unfair trade practice.

NRAI has contended that restaurants which clearly mention service charges on their menus and inform customers before they place orders should be allowed to collect them.

The association has argued that service charges are not simply additional earnings for restaurants but are distributed among employees, including waiters, kitchen staff and other workers who contribute to the functioning of an establishment.

It has also argued that the service charge system ensures that employees who do not directly interact with customers also receive a share of the collection.

The restaurant association has questioned whether the issue should be governed by consumer protection laws or labour laws, particularly when the charges are clearly disclosed to customers.

It has further submitted that service charges have been recognised in several judicial decisions, labour settlements and wage-related arrangements. The association has also referred to the Supreme Court’s 1964 judgment in Management of Wenger & Co. v. Their Workmen.

The dispute began after the CCPA issued guidelines on July 4, 2022, prohibiting hotels and restaurants from automatically adding service charges to food bills.

The guidelines were issued after several consumers complained that restaurants were adding service charges, generally ranging from 5 to 20 per cent, without seeking their consent.

On July 18, 2022, NRAI approached the Delhi High Court challenging the guidelines. FHRAI later filed a separate petition raising similar objections.

On July 20, 2022, the High Court stayed the operation of the CCPA guidelines while issuing notice on the petitions.

The restaurant associations argued that the guidelines were arbitrary and would adversely affect the hospitality industry. They maintained that service charges were an established practice and helped ensure fair distribution of earnings among restaurant employees.

They also argued that similar charges were collected in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan and the United States.