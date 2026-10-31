Delhi HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Medical Student of PMCH in Rape Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to a medical student of Patna Medical College (PMCH) in a rape case. An FIR has been registered against him in Delhi at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station. It is alleged that Accused Akshay Aditya met the victim on Instagram in November 2025.

It is alleged that he made sexual relationship with her at a hotel in Vaishali Ghaziabad in December 2025.

Thereafter, he met her at a Nursery in the Nizamuddin area in March 2026 and thereafter took her to his friend's house and had a sexual relationship.

Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the Anticipatory bail application and also vacated the interim protection granted in August 2026.

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Justice Datta said, “It can be observed that the offences are alleged to have been committed on specific identified occasions. The investigation is incomplete, and the investigating agency has shown a specific need for the applicant’s custodial interrogation.”

"In the opinion of this Court, the present case is not an ‘exceptional case’ warranting the extraordinary relief of anticipatory bail," Justice Datta said in the judgement of October 30.

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The High Court noted that the protection granted on 17.08.2026 was, in terms, an interim arrangement operative “till the next date of hearing”, pending the comprehensive reply of the State, and was continued on 17.09.2026 in the same terms.

"It was not an order granting anticipatory bail upon adjudication of the application," Justice Datta observed.

The bench also said that the material which has since come on record, namely, the Status Report, the CDR/location and hotel records, the circumstances concerning the non-availability of the earlier handset and the deletion of the Instagram communications, and the inconsistencies in the applicant’s own account, constitutes a material change in circumstances since 17.08.2026.

"Consequently, the interim protection granted to the petitioner on 17.08.2026, passed in the present proceedings, stands vacated," the court said.

The complainant stated that the applicant, a post-graduate student, pursuing his Master's in surgery from Patna Medical College Hospital, contacted her through Instagram in the first week of November, 2025 and repeatedly represented that he would marry her.

Her complaint specifically refers to the incidents on 21.12.2025 at a hotel in Vaishali, Ghaziabad (the room having been booked by the complainant for the applicant’s stay), he assured her that he genuinely intended to marry the complainant and that the marriage would be solemnised with the consent of both the families.

It is alleged that on the said date, despite her clear resistance and against her will, the applicant is stated to have forcibly established physical relations with the complainant.

As per the allegations, on 08.03.2026, after meeting her at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, the applicant is stated to have taken the complainant, on the pretext of introducing her to his friends, to a secluded house nearby, where he restrained and overpowered her and forcibly committed sexual intercourse against her will and without her consent.

Thereafter, he repeatedly banged his head against the wall and said that “kisiko mat batana nahin to main mar jaunga”. He then insisted that she take an injection, which she refused to, and thereafter, he snatched her mobile phone to prevent her from contacting her family members, the complainant alleged.