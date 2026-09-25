Delhi HC Issues Notice To CJP Leaders Over Deepfake Image With PM Modi; Directs Meta To Remove

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh over a woman's plea alleging that her photograph was manipulated using artificial intelligence and face-swapping technology and circulated during the party's protests at Jantar Mantar.

The development came a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown persons following the woman's complaint. While she had named CJP leaders in her complaint, the FIR registered at the cyber police station in New Delhi district did not name Dipke, Das or Ranka as accused.

The woman has alleged that her photograph was digitally altered and combined with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She claimed the image was displayed on large banners and posters at the protest and was also circulated online, particularly on Instagram. She further alleged that indecent slogans were raised during the protest.

'Matter About The Prime Minister': What The Court Said

Justice Girish Kathpalia also directed Meta to take down all objectionable pictures and links concerning the woman from its platforms within 24 hours after receiving the relevant web links.

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“This is an extraordinary position in which the matter is not of one woman, it is a matter about the Prime Minister of the country. If they are not sensitive, I will make sure that they are sensitive,” Delhi High Court's Justice Girish Kathpalia said.

The woman, who has claimed to have received threats following the circulation of the altered photos, was also ordered by the court to undergo total security from the Delhi Police. It has been mandated that her address be kept private and disclosed only to the relevant police officers. Within two weeks, the Delhi Police are expected to submit a status report.

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The next hearing on the subject is scheduled for October 14.

Woman Alleges Deepfake Images Were Used At Protest

In her petition, the woman alleged that CJP leaders and their associates had obtained her personal photograph without authorisation and used AI face-swapping tools to alter it.

“During recent protests held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, respondents No. 2 to 5 (CJP leaders) along with their active accomplices-unauthorisedly harvested the personal photograph of the petitioner and utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-swapping tools to morph her face…” the plea stated.

The woman, who is a content creator, claimed that the circulation of the image had left her in "absolute distress, fear, and trauma". She alleged that the manipulated photograph was created and used by “specific organisers and key functionaries of the CJP protest.”

In her police complaint, she accused CJP spokespersons Abhijeet Dipke, Ratna Singh, and Saurav Das, among others, of using her photos at the protest site and online. Although a FIR had been filed, her attorney, advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, informed the court that no real steps had been made to hold anyone accountable or take down the reportedly widely circulated deepfake photos.