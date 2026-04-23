Delhi HC Issues Notice to Kejriwal, Asks X, Google, and Meta to Remove Viral Videos of His Court Hearing

The Delhi High Court has directed the immediate removal of all social media posts and videos related to recent court proceedings involving senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The order, issued by a Division Bench comprising Justice V. Kameswar Rao and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging the unauthorized recording and circulation of judicial hearings.

The proceedings in question took place on April 13, 2026, before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, during which Arvind Kejriwal argued for her recusal from a case related to the excise policy. The petitioner, advocate Vaibhav Singh, contended that clips of this hearing were widely shared on platforms like X, Facebook, and YouTube in violation of the Delhi High Court Video Conferencing Rules. These rules strictly prohibit the recording, publication, or distribution of court proceedings without express prior permission.

In addition to ordering the removal of the content, the court issued formal notices to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and several others mentioned in the petition, including journalist Ravish Kumar and Congress leader Digvijay Singh. The court expressed concern that such unauthorized uploads undermine the dignity of the judiciary and violate the protocols designed to ensure the integrity of virtual judicial processes.

During the hearing, counsel for Meta (Facebook) confirmed that several flagged videos had already been removed following earlier official communication. The court further directed search engines and social media intermediaries to take down any remaining links and prevent the re-uploading of the unauthorized material. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also been made a party to the case. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 6, 2026.

