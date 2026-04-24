Delhi HC Suspends Sentence of Child Trafficking And Kidnapping Convict

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has recently suspended the sentence of three years awarded to a convict of child trafficking and kidnapping.

The Convict has challenged the trial court judgement. He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment on February 23, 2026. Appellant Krishan Kumar was convicted of selling a child to one woman for Rs 1.5 lakh.

This case pertains to an FIR lodged in the Hari Nagar Police Station in 2017.

Justice Saurabh Bannerjee suspended the three-year sentence awarded to Krishan Kumar. "The appeal is admitted, and the same will take time for disposal. During the pendency of the appeal, the sentence shall remain suspended," Justice Bannerjee said.

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"Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances involved, especially the fact that the appellants herein have been sentenced with a fixed term of sentence of three years and that the appeal filed by him has already been admitted and is pending before this Court and will take time to be heard and adjudicated upon, the sentence shall remain suspended pending disposal of the captioned appeal," Justice Banerjee ordered on April 20.

Krishan Kumar has challenged the three-year sentence and the imposition of a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Tis Hazari Court. An appeal has been filed through Advocate Shishant.

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