'In Poor Taste': India Reacts Sharply To Trump's 'Inappropriate' Hellhole Remark

New Delhi: India has released an official response to US President Donald Trump's objectionable “hellhole” remark against India.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had shared a transcript of conservative talk radio host Michael Savage that referred to India as “hellhole”.

The transcript, that criticised birthright citizenship, read, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet…English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case.”

Advertisement

It further said that the birthright citizenship has turned America into a “savage nation”. The immigrants have done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together, the transcript further said, adding, “In my un-humble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera.”

It further mourned that the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit US laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

Advertisement