Delhi Health Minister Issues Strict Advisory, Orders Not To Prescribe Coldrif Cough Syrup
The owner of Sresan Pharma, Ranganathan, the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of the toxic Coldrif cough syrup, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh police.
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced stringent measures to address the recent cough syrup deaths case and instructed all the government and private hospitals against prescribing the Coldrif cough syrup, which is linked with the deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.
"We have also issued the same advisory as the Government of India... Over the past six months, we have not given a single tender to that company. Instructions have been given to all the government and private hospitals and chemist shops not to prescribe or give this medicine," Singh told reporters on Friday.
Meanwhile, a Parasia court on Friday sent Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan to 10-day police custody in connection with the deaths of children allegedly caused by the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup. Ranganathan was produced before the Parasia court earlier on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pandey said, “The SIT that left from Chhindwara has arrested Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan. He was rounded up late at night and then arrested. As part of the procedure, his medical examination will be done, and other proceedings will be undertaken in Chennai.
Then, after that, he will be brought to Chhindwara.” Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories, calling for strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for the testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations.
In a letter dated October 7, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi emphasised the "critical importance of testing new materials, including the excipients, before their use in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations."
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 12:35 IST