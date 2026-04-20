Delhi Heatwave Alert: Capital Braces for 43°C As IMD Issues Season’s First Yellow Alert
Temperatures are expected to soar to 43°C by mid-week, marking a sharp and early transition into peak summer conditions.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Residents of the national capital have been advised to brace for a punishing week ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the season’s first Yellow alert for a looming heatwave.
Temperatures are expected to soar to 43°C by mid-week, marking a sharp and early transition into peak summer conditions.
The Heat Surge
According to the IMD, a combination of clear skies and dry westerly winds from the Rajasthan desert is driving the mercury upward across the Indo-Gangetic plains.
While the maximum temperature hovered around 39°C over the weekend, weather stations at Safdarjung and Palam are projected to cross the 42°C mark by Tuesday, with some isolated pockets likely hitting 43°C to 44°C on Wednesday and Thursday.
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A heatwave is officially declared in the plains when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C and is at least 4.5 degrees above the normal long-term average.
The Yellow alert serves as a signal for authorities and the public to be aware of deteriorating weather conditions that could impact vulnerable populations.
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Health and Safety Advisories
Health experts are warning of a significant risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly for those working outdoors, the elderly, and children.
The Delhi government’s health department has issued a set of guidelines, urging citizens to:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.
- Stay hydrated by consuming water, buttermilk, or ORS solutions, even if not thirsty.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothing to help the body regulate temperature.
The Impact
With air conditioners switched on across the city, peak power demand is expected to hit a record for April.
Discoms (Power Distribution Companies) have stated they are on high alert to prevent outages caused by transformer overheating.
While a feeble western disturbance is expected to bring some cloud cover by next Sunday, meteorologists warn that any significant relief in the form of rain is unlikely before the end of the month. Until then, Delhi remains under a scorching grip.
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