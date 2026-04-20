Delhi Heatwave Alert: Capital Braces for 43°C As IMD Issues Season’s First Yellow Alert

New Delhi: Residents of the national capital have been advised to brace for a punishing week ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the season’s first Yellow alert for a looming heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 43°C by mid-week, marking a sharp and early transition into peak summer conditions.

The Heat Surge

According to the IMD, a combination of clear skies and dry westerly winds from the Rajasthan desert is driving the mercury upward across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

While the maximum temperature hovered around 39°C over the weekend, weather stations at Safdarjung and Palam are projected to cross the 42°C mark by Tuesday, with some isolated pockets likely hitting 43°C to 44°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

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A heatwave is officially declared in the plains when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C and is at least 4.5 degrees above the normal long-term average.

The Yellow alert serves as a signal for authorities and the public to be aware of deteriorating weather conditions that could impact vulnerable populations.

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Health and Safety Advisories

Health experts are warning of a significant risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly for those working outdoors, the elderly, and children.

The Delhi government’s health department has issued a set of guidelines, urging citizens to:

Avoid direct sunlight between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Stay hydrated by consuming water, buttermilk, or ORS solutions, even if not thirsty.

Wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothing to help the body regulate temperature.

The Impact

With air conditioners switched on across the city, peak power demand is expected to hit a record for April.

Discoms (Power Distribution Companies) have stated they are on high alert to prevent outages caused by transformer overheating.