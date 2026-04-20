Private Jet Crashes Into Hillside In Chhattisgarh | Visuals Inside

Jashpur: A private aircraft has crashed into a hillside in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday. The jet reportedly came down after it hit a tree in a forested area.

Visuals from the spot show thick smoke from the site at the hillside in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region.

It is not clear, as yet, how many occupants were in the ill-fated aircraft at the time of the incident.

Further details are awaited.