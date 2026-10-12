Delhi High Court Bar Association Members to Wear Black Ribbons Today in Protest Against Police Action on Lawyers

New Delhi: Members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) will wear black ribbons while appearing in courts on Monday as a mark of solidarity with lawyers who were allegedly manhandled by police during the October 10 protests. In a notice issued on October 11, the DHCBA’s Executive Committee called upon its members to wear black ribbons to register their strong protest against what it described as the “excessive and disproportionate use of force” by police against members of the legal fraternity.

The association said the move was in continuation of its resolution dated October 10, which condemned the alleged illegal detention of lawyers and the use of excessive force during peaceful protests. The DHCBA said the gesture was intended to express solidarity with the lawyers who were allegedly manhandled during the protest and to convey its opposition to the police action.

The association has requested its members to cooperate with the initiative. Earlier on Sunday, Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) president Devrat said the association had filed a writ petition over the alleged mistreatment of advocates near the court and the security restrictions imposed in the area.

“The way advocates were mistreated yesterday around the court, the way barricades were put up. We were told that there would be a virtual hearing here; the internet itself was shut down instead,” he said. Devvrat also alleged that information regarding Section 163 had not been communicated to either the Bar or the Bench. He said the petition concerned the security of lawyers and thanked the court for its order.

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Advocate Gaurav Yadav said the court had directed the restoration of railway, metro and traffic movement and the removal of barricades. He added that internet services should not be suspended unless necessary. “All the barricades must be removed, and the internet must not be suspended unless necessary. We thank the court,” Yadav said.

This comes as the Supreme Court on Sunday directed authorities to immediately lift the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) imposed around the apex court complex, emphasising that access to justice must remain unhindered and peaceful citizens should not face illegal detention.

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A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the directions while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the government crackdown and detention of demonstrators by the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces during protests in the national capital on October 10, alongside a contempt plea alleging wilful disobedience of court orders.

Highlighting the fundamental right to peaceful movement, the apex court ordered that smooth movement of people across the national capital must be facilitated within the bounds of the law. "Smooth movement of people in the city shall be permitted in accordance with law. There shall be no illegal detention, particularly of peaceful, unarmed assemblages of people, beyond the area where Section 163 BNSS is in operation," the bench stated.