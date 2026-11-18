New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on November 17 refused regular bail to Subhash Chand, the former head of the Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka, in a CBI case alleging an extortion racket.

Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed the application, noting that Chand occupied a position of authority and that the alleged demands were made at his instance through his subordinate, Head Constable Ajay Kumar.

According to the CBI, five officers from the cell went to a woman’s house on April 21, 2026. They allegedly threatened to plant ganja and book her under the NDPS Act unless she paid them. The initial demand of Rs 25 lakh was later reduced to Rs 15 lakh after the officers spoke with Chand, the agency claimed.

The same evening, in a trap laid by the CBI, Ajay Kumar was allegedly caught accepting Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The recovered notes matched those used in the trap, and a phenolphthalein test on his hands returned positive. Recordings from the operation repeatedly mentioned Chand; Ajay Kumar was heard saying he had just spoken to “Subhash Sahab,” while the complainant expressed fear of him.

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Investigators also recovered Rs 48,87,600 in unaccounted cash from a spot next to and below the window of a restroom attached to Chand’s official room. The court observed that the location appeared accessible only to him, as the restroom key remained with the duty officer for his use. A separate disproportionate assets case has since been registered against Chand.

The CBI further alleged an earlier demand of Rs 20 lakh by Chand on March 18, 2026, linked to the detention of the complainant’s daughter under the NDPS Act. It also claimed Chand destroyed his Samsung mobile phone and initially said he had thrown it into a drain. Chand’s side countered that the investigating officer had taken the phone during the trap without issuing any receipt or seizure memo. The court found this explanation unconvincing, stating it was hard to accept that a senior police officer would hand over his phone without documentation.

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The defence argued that Chand had been falsely implicated and that the law does not impose vicarious liability for a bribe allegedly demanded and accepted by a subordinate. The CBI opposed bail, pointing to the seriousness of the allegations and the material gathered so far.

Justice Kathpalia clarified that the observations were confined to the bail stage and that the trial court would independently evaluate the evidence. “Considering the overall circumstances… I do not find it a fit case to grant bail to the accused/applicant at this stage,” the court said while dismissing the plea.