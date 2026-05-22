Delhi High Court Directs Expert Panel on Vinesh Phogat's Eligibility, Questions WFI Decision

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the decision of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to declare wrestler Vinesh Phogat ineligible for domestic wrestling events and said that the sport should not suffer because of disputes within the federation.

The dispute began after the WFI issued a show-cause notice to Phogat on May 9. The federation raised several issues against her, including her failure to meet the weight limit during the 2024 Summer Olympics, alleged anti-doping whereabouts failures, and her participation in two weight categories during the trials for an Olympic qualifier.

The WFI also argued that Phogat could not immediately return to wrestling because athletes are required to complete a six-month notice period after retirement under anti-doping rules.

Phogat retired from wrestling after her disqualification at the Paris Olympics. She later became a mother and gave birth to a baby boy in July 2025. However, on December 12, 2025, she announced that she was returning to the sport.

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Despite being declared ineligible by the federation, Phogat participated in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. She also replied to the show-cause notice and opposed the federation's stand.

During the hearing, the High Court noted that WFI appeared to have changed its earlier selection criteria in Phogat's case. The Court observed that motherhood is respected and celebrated in the country and indicated that such situations should be handled fairly.

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The Bench orally remarked that, regardless of any conflict or disagreement, wrestling as a sport should not suffer..