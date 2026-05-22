'Oggy Janata Party' Rises to Counter Viral 'Cockroach Janta Party', Sparks Satire War | Here's Everything We Know About It

New Delhi: A new social media parody outfit called the Oggy Janata Party (OJP) has emerged, positioning itself as a counter-movement to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The hilarious development has added yet another layer to what has become one of India's biggest and viral internet-driven political phenomena of 2026.

Reference To Oggy and the Cockroaches

The Oggy Janata Party (OJP) seems to have drawn inspiration from cartoon Oggy and the Cockroaches, in which the peace of Oggy the cat is constantly disrupted by three cockroaches named Joey, Marky, and Dee Dee. The mischievous cockroaches pull off wild pranks against Oggy and plunder his fridge.

Just like Oggy and the cockroaches are rivals, the Oggy Janata Party (OJP) has emerged as a rival of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Why OJP Is Opposing CJP?

As CJP's follower count grew into the millions, questions about its founder Abhijeet Dipke's political background began circulating online. Dipke is a 30-year-old Boston University student and political communications strategist who formerly worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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OJP describes itself as a "parody opposition" to CJP, with its primary mission being to expose the alleged political background of Dipke.

OJP posted screenshots of past social media activity of Dipke, showing his support for AAP. In one post, Dipke was seen expressing gratitude to Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after meeting him, writing, “Leaving for Boston with your guidance as my compass. No distance will ever weaken my commitment to AAP.”

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OJP is using these posts to argue that CJP is not the politically neutral movement it presents itself as.

‘We Kill All Kinds Of Cockroaches’: OJP

According to the official website of Oggy Janata Party, the party exists to "kill all kinds of cockroaches — any roach, any size, any species."

The website also features a picture of Oggy the cat killing cockroaches, with a text reading, “ANY ROACH. ANY SIZE. ANY SPECIES. DEAD.”

Moto & Mascot Of Oggy Janata Party

OJP's motto is 'Corruption Mukt Bharat' and its mascot appears to be Oggy the cat.

The party's Instagram bio reads: “Not backed by any political party, unlike USA-based 'CJP'. Just uncomfortable truths. Question everything. Worship nothing.”

Oggy Janata Party's Manifesto

Beyond attacking CJP, OJP has put forward its own set of demands and promises listed in several manifestoes.

It released a six-point manifesto focused on animal welfare, including free healthcare for stray animals, stricter anti-cruelty laws, and greater awareness around animal protection. It also promised that under the rule of Oggy Janata Party, no cow, bull or buffalo will be slaughtered or exported for meat.

In a post on Instagram, OJP said, “The nation that calls the cow its mother is also the world’s largest beef exporter. The irony writes itself. A dog was beaten. A cow was stabbed. A cat was burned alive. And the punishment? A fine of ₹50. India needs strict animal cruelty laws — not just on paper, but in action.”

It has also demanded that minimum educational qualifications, including graduation, knowledge of the Constitution, and ethics and accountability, be made compulsory for politicians. It questioned, Why does India require degrees for peons…but not for lawmakers?"

It promised to make education compulsory for politicians, noting that qualified leadership will make India better.