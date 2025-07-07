Delhi High Court Rejects Turkish Firm Celebi's Plea Challenging Security Clearance Revocation Citing National Security Concerns

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition by Turkish ground-handling company Celebi challenging the Union Government's decision to revoke its security clearance over national security concerns.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Sachin Datta stated that the Court was satisfied with the existence of "compelling national security considerations" behind the government's decision. The Court also acknowledged the risk of espionage and potential misuse of logistics infrastructure during external conflicts. The Court ruled that mandating a pre-decisional hearing in all cases under Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules, even in urgent security scenarios, would undermine the rule's intent. It emphasised the need for swift and decisive action when national security is at stake.

The Court maintained that while procedural fairness is vital, "the security of the realm is the pre-condition for enjoyment of all other rights." Given the high-security nature of airport ground handling, which involves granting access to aircraft, cargo, passenger data, and restricted zones, the Court emphasised the need for thorough vetting, particularly in cases involving foreign ownership.

"The necessity of maintaining secrecy around sensitive documents used to justify the revocation is easy to appreciate," the judgment noted, adding that public disclosure would jeopardize both national safety and diplomatic relations.

Representing the Union Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that national security takes precedence over procedural norms, calling the case "sui generis." He cited intelligence reports flagging serious concerns in Çelebi's cargo and passenger operations and defended the government's stance: "Certain decisions, though harsh, are made in the larger interest of national security--and not all details can be disclosed."

What Operations Did Celebi Aviation Handle In India?

Turkish firm Celebi Aviation used to handle ground and cargo operations at nine major airports in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, Cochin, and Kannur.

Why Was Celebi Aviation's Security Clearance Revoked?

In a major crackdown against Turkey for helping Pakistan amid conflict with India, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) cancelled the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation in the interest of “national security”.

Multiple reports confirmed that Turkey had assisted Pakistan with armed drones during the recent tensions between the two nations as India was carrying its Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack and bring perpetrators of terror to justice.

Reports also confirmed that Turkey lost two of its civilian contractors when the Indian armed forces targeted terror launchpads and airbases in Pakistan and PoK during Operation Sindoor.