Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Telegram’s Plea Against Centre’s Temporary Ban Over NEET Paper Leak

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by Telegram challenging the government's decision to impose a nationwide ban on the messaging platform, with the bench expressing significant concerns over the sweeping nature of the restrictions affecting millions of users.

The matter, heard by a division bench, revolves around the invocation of emergency powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Telegram argued that the government's order was disproportionate and that authorities could have opted for targeted blocking of specific channels, groups, bots, or individual pieces of content rather than shutting down the entire app.

Senior advocates representing Telegram contended that there was no "genuine emergency" warranting a complete platform ban, describing the move as an overreach that infringed on the fundamental rights of users.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, defended the government's action. He submitted that authorities had first attempted less restrictive measures, including blocking individual channels. However, these efforts proved ineffective as users rapidly opted for new channels to continue the activity. Mehta emphasized that the ban is temporary and linked to a specific event, the ongoing examinations, and not a permanent prohibition.

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During the hearing, the court raised pointed questions about the balance between public interest and individual rights. The bench observed, "How can we stop the rights of 150 million people just because one set of citizens are appearing in examinations?"

Judges also sought clarity on whether the government had properly exercised its powers under Section 69A before imposing the blanket ban.

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The court's observations highlighted the tension between maintaining the integrity of public examinations and preserving access to a widely used communication platform that serves a massive user base in India.

The government had earlier justified the ban citing the need to prevent large-scale cheating and disruption during critical exams, pointing to the proliferation of leaks and unauthorized sharing of question papers through Telegram channels.

With arguments concluded, the High Court has reserved its verdict on the plea. The outcome is expected to have significant implications not only for Telegram's operations in India but also for the broader interpretation of intermediary liabilities and emergency blocking powers under the IT Act.