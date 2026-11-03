Delhi High Court Stays JNU's Termination Of Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam In Sexual Harassment Case, Seeks University Reply

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University professor A Bimol Akoijam by staying the university’s decision to terminate his services.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani passed the order on a petition filed by Akoijam challenging the termination. The Court also sought JNU’s response and posted the matter for further hearing in January 2027.

Akoijam has contended that the university terminated his services without issuing him a prior notice or giving him an opportunity before taking the decision.

JNU had issued the termination order with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment made by several women students. Akoijam was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the university’s School of Social Sciences.

Advertisement

The university’s internal committee had reportedly conducted an inquiry into the complaints and recommended a major penalty, following which the termination order was issued.

Akoijam has denied the allegations and questioned the procedure adopted in the proceedings. He has also alleged that the action against him was politically motivated. A criminal case has also been registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the allegations, and the matter remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on October 15 hit out at the "Congress-Left ecosystem", accusing it of attempting to shield a Congress MP and former professor facing allegations of sexual harassment at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and demanded an impartial probe free from political interference.

In a press statement, the RSS-affiliated student outfit also questioned the functioning of JNU's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) over delays in the inquiry, demanding the strictest action against anyone found guilty and ensuring protection for the complainant students.

Citing statutory provisions under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the ABVP pointed out that an inquiry must be concluded within 90 days and the final report submitted within 10 days of completion.

"Despite these statutory provisions, questions regarding the progress of the investigation remained unanswered for nearly four months after the complaints came to light. Reports of accelerated action in the matter emerged only after the case drew attention and ABVP raised its voice against the delay," the student outfit stated.

The organisation alleged that instead of addressing the procedural delays, certain individuals were attempting to divert attention from the core allegations by spreading misinformation against ABVP.

ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki accused political opponents of prioritising party interests over women's safety.

"Certain individuals associated with the Congress-Left ecosystem are attempting to malign ABVP and divert attention from this serious matter by spreading misinformation. When ABVP raised questions about the delay in the investigation and demanded justice for the female students, it was unfortunate that, instead of ensuring accountability, attempts were made to create confusion," Solanki said.

"No political interest can take precedence over the safety of female students and their right to justice. ABVP’s demand is clear: the case must be investigated impartially, the safety of the complainants must be ensured, and the strictest possible action must be taken against anyone found guilty. ABVP will strongly oppose every attempt to shield the accused or divert attention from the fundamental question of justice," he added.