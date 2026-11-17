New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has suspended the sentence of Anand Prakash Chaudhary, who was convicted under Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 354A and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), during the pendency of his appeal against conviction.

Justice Amit Bansal passed the order on November 17, 2026, while hearing the criminal appeal challenging the October 10 conviction judgment and the October 13 sentencing order passed by the Additional Sessions Judge-01 (POCSO), South West District, Dwarka Courts.

The trial court had sentenced Chaudhary to three years of simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The High Court admitted the appeal and directed the Registry to requisition the digitised trial court record. It also issued notice on the appellant's application seeking suspension of sentence.

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Taking note of the sentence being less than three years, the High Court referred to Section 389(3) of the CrPC, corresponding to Section 430 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Supreme Court's judgment in *Sudhir Kumar Jain v. State of Delhi*.

The court directed that the sentence would remain suspended during the pendency of the appeal, subject to the deposit of the fine and furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

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The relief is subject to conditions, including providing a working mobile number and residential address to the investigating officer, appearing before the court whenever required, not leaving the country without prior permission and not committing any offence during the period of release.