Delhi High Court To Take Up Plea On IndiGo Flight Disruptions As Passengers' Sufferings Mount

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been scheduled for hearing by the Delhi High Court seeking intervention in the ongoing IndiGo Flight disruptions on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The petition stated the difficult situation and suffering faced by thousands of passengers due to widespread flight cancellations and disruptions.

Crisis arose due to crew shortage

The crisis has led to the cancellation of various flights across major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, over the past week, which is largely attributed to a critical crew shortage. The shortage was due to the airline's alleged failure to manage rosters following the full implementation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) stringent new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which mandated longer rest periods for pilots and cabin crew.

The operation impacted air travel nationwide, with passengers complaining of last-minute cancellations, inadequate communication and difficulty in obtaining timely refunds. In response to the chaos, the government already stepped in, ordering the airline to process pending refunds and return baggage to help stabilise the operations.

The PIL, filed on behalf of affected passengers, urges the High Court to issue several mandatory directions to both IndiGo and the Central government. The plea calls for immediate assistance and adequate ground support for stranded passengers at airports, as well as directions to ensure proper and automatic full refunds for cancelled flights, to restore smooth flight operations and prevent similar future disruptions.

The on-ground situation remained the same, with travellers facing long waits and massive inconvenience. By agreeing to hear the petition on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court signals judicial acknowledgement of the severity of the crisis and the need to examine the remedial measures currently being implemented.

The outcome of Wednesday's hearing is highly anticipated, as it may set a legal example for passenger rights and airline accountability in the event of large-scale operational failures. The airline has stated that it expects its operations to achieve full normalcy between December 10 and 15.

Ahmedabad Airport reported 18 IndiGo cancellations by 8 AM, along with nine arrivals and nine departures, though authorities maintained that terminal operations remained stable. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport witnessed one of the highest impacts, with 127 IndiGo flights cancelled, including 65 arrivals and 62 departures.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport saw 77 cancellations, while Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) recorded the highest single-day impact so far with 134 IndiGo flights cancelled, comprising 75 departures and 59 arrivals.