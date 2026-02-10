Delhi High Court Urges Mediation in RK Family Trust Dispute, Seeks Replies on New Pleas

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has advised members of the Kapur family to consider mediation in their ongoing dispute over the RK Family Trust, a case that has drawn attention due to the scale of assets involved and the bitter allegations between relatives.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, while hearing multiple applications in the suit filed by Rani Kapur, encouraged the parties to resolve the matter peacefully. The judge remarked that the wealth inherited from the late Surender Kapur should be seen as a blessing, not a source of conflict, and urged family members to respect their relationships.

Rani Kapur, represented by Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, has sought dissolution of the trust and preservation of its estate. She expressed concern that assets could be mismanaged or siphoned off, alleging that Priya Kapur acted hastily and fraudulently in handling the estate. Some defendants, including Rani’s daughter and the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, supported her plea.

Priya Kapur, however, strongly opposed the allegations. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal argued that when Sunjay Kapur took charge of the family company, it was struggling, but through his leadership it was revived and even launched an IPO in 2021. He maintained that the trust was validly created and insisted that videographic evidence of its execution would be produced.

The Court has now issued notices on Priya Kapur’s applications seeking dismissal of the suit, directing all parties to file responses within four weeks. Rejoinders, if any, must be submitted two weeks thereafter. The matter will next be heard on March 23.

The dispute centers on the RK Family Trust Deed dated October 26, 2017, which Rani Kapur claims was executed without her informed consent. She alleges that the signatures attributed to her are not genuine and that the trust was created when she was unwell after a stroke, leaving her dependent on her son for financial decisions. According to her, she was made to sign documents without understanding their implications, resulting in her exclusion from assets she previously controlled.

Other family members, including grandchildren from her daughter Mandhira Kapur Smith, have also supported Rani Kapur’s case, claiming they were deprived of inheritance under the new arrangement. The Court has appointed actor Karisma Kapoor as the next friend of minor defendants Samaira and Kiaan Kapur to safeguard their interests.