Delhi HC Upholds Right of Hospitals, Commercial Complexes To Charge Parking Fees

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ruled that hospitals and commercial buildings like malls can legally charge parking fees. It dismissed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) claim that such charges are not allowed. Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing a case filed by Indraprastha Medical Corporation, which runs Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar.

She pointed out that this issue had already been settled in a previous case in November 2023, where the court had clearly said that charging for parking is allowed. MCD had argued that parking fees shouldn't be charged because parking areas are not counted in the building's total floor space (called Floor Area Ratio or FAR). But the court said this logic was "flawed."