Ex-Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Appears Before ED In Illegal Online Betting App Investigation

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Tuesday. ED had summoned the cricketer regarding the investigation into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet, it has been learnt.

Yuvraj Singh Appeared Before ED In Illegal Betting App Case

Yuvraj is not the only cricketer, as earlier Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina also were questioned by the ED. Yuvraj appeared at the ED an hour later than the scheduled time. The agency has been investigating potential financial links and promotional activities related to the 1xBet app for the suspected violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.

ED has recorded Yuvraj's statement as per the PMLA Act.

Various Celebrities And Cricketers Were Called In By Agency

Celebrities, including the likes of TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra were also called in by the central probe agency regarding the same matter. Earlier, Robin Uthappa was also seen appearing before the ED regarding the same investigation. The agency suspects that certain celebrities may have indirectly promoted or endorsed the app, which is banned in India, thereby giving it legitimacy among users.

The Central Bureau of Investigation already opened up a case against the app for targeting Indians, and the Indian government recently banned all the betting apps by introducing new legislation. A detailed investigation has been ongoing for a long time to find out whether any celebrities, who may have promoted the platforms, are linked with any kind of illegal activities.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Victor Dinesh Karthik Takes The Helm For India In Hong Kong Sixes Tournament