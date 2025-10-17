Delhi Hit-and-Run: 13-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Thar in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy named Murshid lost his life in a hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, close to a petrol pump surrounded by a cluster of jhuggis.

According to reports, Murshid was riding a bicycle when he was hit from behind by a Mahindra Thar SUV. As per reports, the driver reversed the vehicle, running over the child a second time before fleeing the scene. The boy was rushed to the hospital by neighbours but was declared dead on arrival.

Murshid was a Class 8th student who lived with his family in a jhuggi in Sector C, near the accident site. He had gone out around 4:30 PM to buy snacks after returning home from school. The bicycle he was riding was borrowed from a friend and was left mangled at the spot.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described hearing a loud noise, followed by children screaming. Ganesh Mathur, an employee at the nearby petrol pump, said he saw the SUV speeding away. Another witness, a vendor named Murada, said he rushed over after hearing screams and found the boy lying face down in a pool of blood.

Mahesh Chand, a security guard in a nearby residential colony, said that the vehicle had allegedly run over the boy twice. Some local boys tried to chase the SUV and note its registration number.

The father of the deceased Murshid says, “We were at work at the time. As soon as we received the information, we rushed to the scene, but by then our child had died. The child lay writhing in pain on the road for 15 minutes. No one helped. The police are not taking proper action. We have not yet been told whether the person who hit our child has been caught.”

Murshid’s mother, Johana, 35, was at home when two children came running to inform her about the accident.

Tearfully recalling the moment, she said her son’s face and neck were covered in blood. Neighbours helped take him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Johana shared that Murshid had big dreams of joining the Indian Army. "We may live in a jhuggi, but his dreams were bigger," she said, clutching her son's blue T-shirt. The family had been going through difficult times. Murshid’s father left them a year ago, and Johana had to stop working due to health issues. She suffers from frequent fever and weakness caused by blood sugar problems.

To support themselves, the family rents out a few jhuggis, earning around Rs 5,000 per month. Murshid also helped by doing small jobs like delivering groceries and assisting at sweet shops. “He used to massage my legs when I was unwell,” Johana said.

His elder sister, Tarana, an 18-year-old Class X student who dreams of becoming an IPS officer, recalled their last conversation. “He had just finished his Hindi exam and wanted to eat samosas with me. He went out to get them — but never came back,” she said.

Murshid’s friends described him as a quiet and kind boy who never got into arguments. A neighbour, Ajmeri, 39, said, “He was a good, smart child.”

Tarana also expressed frustration that while many people were present at the scene, no one stepped forward to help. “People were taking videos, but no one helped us,” she said.