Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Shop in Jodhpur; Firefighting Efforts Underway

Jodhpur: A massive fire broke out at a paint shop located in front of the Devnagar police station in Jodhpur on Thursday night. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

Speaking to ANI, Devnagar SHO Somkaran said, "Information about the breakout of fire at a showroom was received at 9:30 PM, and fire tenders were deployed immediately. Nearly 8-10 fire tenders were deployed, and more are on the way. Efforts are underway to control the fire..."

Fire Officer Prashant Singh said, "Information was received about a fire in the first culvert in the Devnagar police station area. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders from Shastri Nagar and other fire stations rushed to the scene.

"Due to the intensity of the fire, fire tenders were called from Nagori Gate and other areas, totalling nearly 15-16 tenders... Fire is almost under control," he added further.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in Rajasthan's Balotra district early Thursday.

The incident took place near Sada village on the Mega Highway within the limits of the Sindhari police station around 1:30 am, police said. The car driver sustained serious injuries.

According to police, five youths from Dabar, Gudamalani (Barmer), had gone to Sindhari for work and were returning home after midnight when their vehicle collided with an oncoming trailer about 30 kilometres from their village.