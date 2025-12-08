Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Shakarpur Market, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening in the main market of Delhi's Shakarpur area. The victim, identified as Dev Kumar, was attacked near the Ram Tent House. Police were alerted regarding this incident via a PCR call. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Police have spoken to the victim's relatives, who stated that while being shifted to the hospital, Dev Kumar identified his attacker as someone known to him from the local area.

According to the medical report, the victim sustained three deep stab wounds to his thigh, and the motive for the attack remains unclear. Preliminary information suggests he was first taken to Patel Hospital but was later referred to LNJP Hospital due to his critical condition.

Police are now questioning witnesses and scanning CCTV footage from the area as the investigation continues.

In a similar incident, a 15-year-old boy from Kardampuri was stabbed to death on November 22 after a late-night quarrel escalated into a fatal attack in Delhi.

Police stated that initial clues and evidence point to the involvement of two suspects, including a minor, in the crime. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections at Jyoti Nagar Police Station. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while a forensic team has collected critical evidence from the scene.

In another case, a 15-year-old boy in Delhi was also stabbed outside his school gate in Paharganj on September 4 in what police have described as a revenge attack. Officers have since apprehended three juveniles in connection with the incident.