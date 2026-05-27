Delhi Horror: 23-Year-Old Shot Dead In Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas; Police Launch Probe

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Tuesday evening.

According to the Delhi Police, a firing incident was reported at PS Khajuri Khas late evening. On reaching the spot, police found that the injured, identified as Raja Mevati alias Akki alias Aakib, 23, had already been shifted to hospital by a PCR van.

"On reaching the hospital, the victim was declared brought dead by the attending doctor," police said.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered at PS Khajuri Khas. The forensic team gathered evidence from the crime scene. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused involved in the crime, police added.

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"Investigation in the case is in progress," Delhi Police said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday in a separate incident, A 21-year-old man was injured after an alleged accidental firing during a party in the Jain Nagar area under the Begampur Police Station jurisdiction in the Rohini district of Delhi, police said.

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The victim, identified as Raja, sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen after a bullet was reportedly fired from a pistol belonging to one of his friends during the gathering at a private residence.

The official added that the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the Delhi police on Sunday, the incident took place during a party being held at the residence, following which the companions present at the spot fled the scene.