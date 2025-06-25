Delhi Horror: Man in Burqa Throws Teen Girl Off Rooftop After Scuffle, Arrested Next Day

New Delhi: A shocking incident came to light in northeast Delhi on Monday morning, when a 19-year-old girl, Neha, was killed after she was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house by a known person.

The incident happened when the victim went to the rooftop to fill water and a tussle broke out between her and the 26-year-old accused, Taufiq, son of Liyakat Ali, and a resident of Tanda, District-Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

What Happened On The Monday Morning

According to media reports, the father of the victim was present at the scene when Taufiq, wearing a burqa, threw Neha off the roof after their little scuffle, and fled the crime scene.

As revealed further by Neha's father, Taufiq first tried to kill her by choking and when that did not work, he threw her off the roof and fled.

Investigation Underway

A case was registered at PS Jyoti Nagar on Monday, June 23, under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after the information about the incident was received around 8:30 am on Monday.

According to a senior police officer a team rushed to the spot and found that the injured girl had already been taken to GTB Hospital by her father for treatment.

Initial investigations helped identify the accused, and a search to apprehend him began. Multiple teams of PS Jyoti Nagar/ Gokulpuri subdivision and the Operations unit of NE District were deployed along with the Team of PS Jyoti Nagar.

Meanwhile, the situation in the area did not look good as locals got agitated over the incident. Delhi Police and RAF were deployed in the region to maintain law and order. Neha's mortal remains were taken for last rights amid high security.

Soon the teams' efforts came to fruition and the accused was arrested during the late hours of Tuesday, June 24.