Delhi Tragedy: Man Dies by Suicide After Setting Himself Ablaze Outside In-Laws’ Home, Blames Wife in Social Media Reel

A shocking incident unfolded in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri late Monday night when a 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after setting himself on fire outside his in-laws’ residence. Before taking the extreme step, the man reportedly recorded a social media reel accusing his wife and mother-in-law of harassment and blaming them for pushing him towards suicide.

According to police, the man had gone to his wife’s maternal home carrying kerosene and phenyl. Investigators said he allegedly consumed phenyl before pouring kerosene on himself and setting himself ablaze outside the house.

The disturbing incident created panic in the neighbourhood as residents rushed out after seeing him engulfed in flames. Neighbours reportedly tried to save him by throwing water, wrapping him in blankets, and bringing him downstairs, but he succumbed on the spot before help could arrive.

Police said the man had been trying to convince his wife to return home, but she had allegedly refused and was seeking a divorce. During questioning, the woman reportedly accused her husband of domestic violence and claimed he had misrepresented himself when they first met.

Advertisement

According to investigators, the woman told police that the deceased had introduced himself as an Indian Forest Service officer, but she later discovered that he worked as a cab driver. She also alleged that she initially did not want to marry him last year, but he allegedly threatened to leak their private photos and videos.

The couple got married in January this year, police said. However, within days of the marriage, the woman allegedly left the house after repeated physical abuse and returned to live with her mother in Jahangirpuri.

Advertisement

A police officer said the deceased later continued attempting to contact and persuade his wife to reconcile, but tensions between both sides kept escalating.

The reel recorded before the incident is now part of the investigation. Police have begun an inquiry into the case and detained the wife and mother-in-law for questioning. Authorities are examining the allegations made by both sides, including claims of harassment, domestic violence, and blackmail.