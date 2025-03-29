Delhi Horror: Man Shot Dead in Alipur Area Over Family Dispute

New Delhi: A man with a criminal background was shot and killed in the Alipur area of Delhi on Friday evening, as confirmed by the police. The victim, identified as Karan Thapa, a resident of Thapa Wali Gali in Alipur, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that took place in Nehru Enclave's Thapa Gali.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR (Police Control Room) call was made in the evening reporting the shooting. Thapa was quickly rushed to Harishchandra Hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. Police officials have revealed that Karan Thapa had a history of involvement in criminal activities, including two prior cases related to attempted murder and extortion.

Initial investigations indicate that the attack could be linked to a long-standing family dispute, particularly involving tensions between Thapa and his in-laws. While the exact motives are still unclear, this family-related conflict is believed to have played a significant role in the incident.