Delhi Horror On Camera: Speeding WagonR Flips And Spins Like A Top After Hitting Divider In Shakti Nagar

New Delhi: A shocking road accident in North Delhi was caught on camera, with footage of a speeding car flipping over and spinning uncontrollably going viral across social media platforms. The incident, reported from the Shakti Nagar area, has once again raised concerns over rash driving in congested city lanes.

According to reports, the crash is said to have taken place near the Shakti Nagar roundabout, a busy intersection frequented by e-rickshaws and local traffic. The entire sequence of events was recorded on a passerby's mobile phone, with the clip now being widely shared online.

In the video, which has stirred a flurry of reactions, a white WagonR can be seen hurtling down the road at a considerable speed before losing control and overturning in a dramatic manner.

How The Car Lost Control After Overtaking E-Rickshaw

As shown in the visuals, the car was being driven at high speed when it attempted to overtake an e-rickshaw from the left side. Moments later, while trying to avoid colliding with another e-rickshaw that appeared in the path, the driver appears to have swerved sharply.

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The sudden manoeuvre proved tragic, as the speeding car lost balance, mounted and struck the central divider, and then toppled over. After overturning, the vehicle continued to spin on the road like a top, creating panic among other commuters and pedestrians nearby.

The impact was so severe that the rear windscreen of the car shattered completely. Perhaps the most distressing part of the footage shows a young passenger seated in the back being thrown outwards due to the force of the crash. As the car spun out of control, his head and upper body came through the rear shattered glass.

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However, despite being half out of the vehicle while it was still moving, the boy did not strike the road surface or the divider, which could have led to a fatal injury. The video shows him hanging dangerously from the broken window as the car finally comes to a halt.

Both occupants of the car are reported to have escaped with only minor injuries. In the latter part of the clip, the two boys are seen clambering out of the badly damaged hatchback on their own. A crowd of onlookers and motorists quickly gathered at the spot following the accident and helped straighten the overturned car.

Initial information suggested that no one was seriously hurt in the mishap, though the vehicle sustained extensive damage.

At present, details regarding the circumstances of the accident have emerged primarily from the viral video itself. An official confirmation about the incident and a detailed update on the health condition of those involved are still awaited.