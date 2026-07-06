Delhi Horror: Senior Doctor Found Dead Inside Locked Duty Room, 3-Page Suicide Note Reveals Relationship, Family Opposition

New Delhi: A 35-year-old senior resident doctor has been found dead inside a locked duty room at Delhi's Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in the Civil Lines area. The police have recovered a three-page suicide note from the spot in which the doctor reportedly cited personal reasons for the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a Senior Resident in the hospital's anaesthesia department. A resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, he had been serving the hospital for the past three years.

Found Unconscious After Duty Room Forced Open

According to police, the Civil Lines Police Station received a PCR call on the morning of July 5, reporting that a doctor had been found unconscious.

Dr Anand had been on his scheduled night shift from 8 pm on July 4 to 8 am on July 5. When he did not respond after his shift, staff members found the duty room locked from the inside. The door was broken open around 9 am and he was found unconscious.

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He was immediately rushed to the hospital's emergency department, where doctors declared him dead.

Cannula, Syringe & Empty Medicine Vials Recovered

During the inspection, police found a cannula inserted in Dr Anand's left hand.

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According to the preliminary investigation, a technician had inserted the cannula around 10 pm on July 4 at the doctor's request.

The District Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini examined the scene. Investigators recovered a syringe, empty medicine vials, a black bag, a three-page suicide note and a personal diary from the duty room.

Police are probing whether the doctor used anesthetic medication to end his life. The exact cause of death, however, will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Suicide Note Mentions Relationship, Family Opposition

According to police, the three-page suicide note states that Dr Anand took the extreme step voluntarily.

The note also reportedly refers to his relationship with Dr Akanksha Chaudhary, a Senior Resident in the same anaesthesia department, who has been working at the hospital for the past two years.

The doctor allegedly wrote that both families opposed their marriage because they belonged to different castes. Dr Chaudhary is a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the note reportedly states.

Police have not indicated that anyone has been held responsible in the note and are verifying all aspects mentioned in the recovered documents as part of the investigation.

Medical Board To Conduct Post-Mortem

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. The autopsy will be conducted by a medical board tomorrow.