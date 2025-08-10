Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Horror: Speeding Thar SUV Kills One Near 11 Murti, Injures Another; Liquor Found, Driver Detained

Updated 10 August 2025 at 13:40 IST

Delhi Horror: Speeding Thar SUV Kills One Near 11 Murti, Injures Another; Liquor Found, Driver Detained

A speeding white Mahindra Thar SUV hit two people near 11 Murti, resulting in one death and other seriously injured.

Reported by: Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
One dead, 1 injured in road accident near Gyarah Murti; driver detained
One dead, 1 injured in road accident near Gyarah Murti; driver detained | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a tragic road accident near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road, a speeding white Mahindra Thar SUV hit two people, resulting in one death and one serious injury, according to the Delhi Police.

The incident occurred just two kilometres from Rashtrapati Bhawan, raising serious concerns about road safety in the national capital.

Driver Detained, Liquor Bottle Found in Vehicle

According to Delhi Police, the car has now been detained and the 26-year-old driver involved in the accident has been taken into custody. During the investigation, the police recovered a liquor bottle from inside the SUV, which has now been seized for further examination.

Visuals from the scene, shared by news agency ANI, show a forensic team gathering evidence. Investigators are now checking whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital, while the deceased's body was sent for post-mortem after remaining on the road for several hours.

Investigation Underway

Police officials said that a detailed investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Also Read: Cloudburst Hits Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, 357 Roads Blocked, Water Supply Affected

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 10 August 2025 at 13:39 IST