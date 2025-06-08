Delhi Horror: Women found dead in hotel room in Paharganj

New Delhi: A woman was discovered dead under questionable circumstances in a hotel room in Paharganj, Delhi, on Sunday morning, leading to a police investigation.

As reported by the Delhi Police, a PCR call was made to the Nabi Karim Police Station at approximately 9:47 AM on June 8, 2025, by a hotel staff member. The caller indicated that a couple who had checked into the hotel the day before were involved in a suspicious incident. While the male resident was reportedly missing by morning, the female was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

Authorities noted that the couple had checked into the hotel on June 7 at around 4:15 PM. The male was last observed leaving the hotel by himself early on the morning of June 8.



Subsequently, hotel personnel entered the room and discovered the female guest deceased in the bathroom, prompting them to inform the police.

Initial inquiries revealed that the couple had ordered pizza and lassi around 6:00 PM on the day of their arrival, which was delivered to their room by hotel staff.

Early findings at the scene indicated that the cause of death was likely strangulation, purportedly using a drawstring. The police crime team arrived at the location, conducted an inspection, took photographs, and collected pertinent evidence.

Based on the identity documents presented at the hotel reception, the couple was identified as Sachin (31) and Sarika (29).

The woman's body has been taken into custody and stored at the mortuary for a postmortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.