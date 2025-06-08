Delhi Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case: Accused Biryani Shop Owner Lured Victim With Chocolates; Enraged Locals Demand Capital Punishment

New revelations have come up in the case of the alleged sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in Delhi's Dayalpur area on Saturday, that sent shockwave through the area.

Accused Lured Victim With Chocolates

According to information, the accused has been identified as Naushad, who runs a biryani shop. He had allegedly lured the minor girl with chocolates and called her to his flat and raped her. He later chopped her body into pieces and put them in a suitcase in his flat and fled the spot after locking the flat, as per reports.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The accused is absconding. Investigation in the case is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused. The police have registered a case in Dayalpur police station under relevant sections of IPC including the POCSO Act.

The deceased's grandfather stated that the victim had gone out to meet people in the neighborhood, as it was Eid yesterday. When it grew late and she hadn’t returned, the family began searching for her and were informed that she had gone to the house across the street.

The unconscious minor girl was taken to the hospital by her father, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

Enraged Locals Demand Capital Punishment For Accused

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents, who have taken to the streets to protest and demand justice for the victim.

Shops in the area have also been closed, as an atmosphere of mourning hangs over the neighborhood.

According to reports, enraged locals have blocked roads in Nehru Nagar to demand nothing less than death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to Republic TV, the victim’s mother said she will not back down in her fight to seek justice for her daughter.

Paramilitary Forces Deployed in the Area

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area, and Delhi Police officials are also present.