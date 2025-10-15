Delhi-Howrah Rail Route Disrupted After Goods Train Derailment Near Kanpur

Kanpur: A major incident was narrowly averted on the Delhi-Howrah rail route near Kanpur when a goods train derailed, leading to disruptions to train services. The derailment occurred on Tuesday night near Kanpur's Panki station, with several boggies of the goods train going off the rails.

According to sources, the loco pilot's prompt action prevented a major accident from occurring after he applied the emergency brakes, which helped mitigate the impact of the derailment.

However, the incident disrupted the train services, with several trains, including the Shramshakti Express, Farakka Express, Sabarmati Express, Pushpak Express, Sangam Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Unchahar Express, being delayed by around two hours. The railway officials rushed to the site to rectify the situation and ensure that the track was cleared for the movement of trains.

The Railway officials confirmed that the derailment occurred due to some wheels of the goods train's boggies going off the tracks. A team of railway employees was immediately dispatched to the site to conduct repair work and restore normalcy. "We are working to complete the repair work as soon as possible and resume train services," said a railway official.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been ordered to determine the reason behind the incident. The railway authorities are making efforts to identify the cause and take corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the passengers, travelling with various passenger trains, were left to deal with the inconvenience caused by the delays at various railway stations.

The railway officials have assured passengers that they are doing everything possible to restore normalcy and minimise delays.