Technical Snag Forces Second IndiGo Plane -6E 5118- To Make Emergency Landing Within Hours. Details Here

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter. Inconvenience caused to our customers is regretted. As always, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us."