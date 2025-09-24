Delhi Influencers, Take Note: Know New 'No Reel' Rules Before You Board Metro

Delhi Influencers, Take Note: Know New 'No Reel' Rules Before You Board the Metro | Image: File photo

If you’ve ever been on social media lately, chances are you’ve come across those viral Delhi Metro reels of people fighting, dancing, or even filming GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos while commuting.

While some find them entertaining, many passengers question it, saying, ‘If eating is prohibited, then what about this?’ In 2023, the DMRC tried to curb it and even instructed its flying squads to monitor passengers making reels or shooting objectionable content. Despite this, viral videos continued to emerge, demonstrating that complete control is not easy. Now, it's good news for travellers and bad news for influencers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had on September 14 banned filming reels, dance clips, or any kind of social media content inside metro trains and stations is strictly prohibited. Anyone caught doing faces a hefty fine. Officials had said that the rule would be fully enforced across the entire metro network.

Announcements in both Hindi and English have already been added to the usual reminders like “no eating” or “don’t sit on the floor”. The new message makes it very clear: “Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities are strictly prohibited.”

While the Metro Railway Act, 2002, doesn’t directly mention “reels”, DMRC clarified that violators can still be penalised under rules against “creating nuisance” on the metro premises.

To further improve the travel experience, DMRC is also running a social media campaign asking passengers not to play loud music on their phones inside trains.

Recently, a video went viral showing a fashion influencer named Agou casually applying makeup inside a Blue Line metro coach headed towards Noida Electronic City while curious co-passengers looked on and people online gave funny reactions.