Delhi IRS Daughter's Rape- Murder Accused Spent Money on Prostitutes; ‘Compulsive Sexual Behaviour’ Under Scanner

New Delhi: Chilling details have emerged in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) daughter's brutal alleged rape and murder case in south Delhi Kailash Hills where the 23-year-old accused Rahul Meena exhibited signs of 'compulsive sexual behaviour', reportedly spending a significant portion of his earnings on prostitutes, as per reports.

Notably, Meena had been arrested for the gruesome murder and sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman in Delhi, showing what investigators describe as an "unsettling detachment" and a complete lack of remorse during questioning.

The accused was a former domestic help at the victim’s residence. Police believe his recent dismissal from the job fuelled a deep-seated resentment that culminated in the violent attack.

A Trail of Violence

Investigators have reconstructed a harrowing timeline revealing a 12-hour crime spree that spanned two states. This violent sequence included two sexual assaults, a premeditated murder, and a robbery. The carnage reportedly began in Alwar, Rajasthan, where Meena allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her into silence just hours before arriving in the capital. Upon reaching Delhi, he used his familiarity with the victim’s household to gain entry while she was alone at home.

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Police allege Meena confronted the young woman in her study room and attempted to overpower her. When she refused, the situation turned fatal where he attacked her with a heavy object, leaving her bleeding and unconscious, before sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly strangled her using a phone charger cable.

Forensic findings, which revealed a fractured nasal bone and multiple abrasions, indicate a violent struggle took place.

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What followed has shocked investigators further.

Meena allegedly dragged the unconscious victim downstairs in an attempt to open a biometric locker using her fingerprint. When that failed, possibly due to blood stains, he forced the locker open with a tool, stealing Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and valuables.

Cold and Calculated Execution

Following the murder, Meena’s actions remained chillingly methodical. He dragged the victim by her hair to another room in an attempt to use her fingerprint to unlock a biometric safe. When the biometric scan failed, he manually broke into the locker and stole valuables. Before fleeing the scene, he changed out of his blood-stained clothes.

Meanwhile, police tracked Meena to a hotel in Dwarka, where he was apprehended within hours of the crime. Officers noted that he appeared "calm and untroubled" by the gravity of his actions.

‘It Just Happened’

During interrogation, Meena maintained a detached stance, repeatedly claiming his primary motive was robbery. He insisted to investigators that he had come "only for money" and that the brutal assault and killing "just happened."

He also reportedly said that "if didi had given the money, this would not have happened", while responding in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning.

According to sources, the accused stated that the family treated him very good and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, and also gave him bonuses.

The cops are currently piecing together Meena’s digital footprint and movements to further understand the timeline of the attack. The investigation remains focused on how his recent financial troubles and dismissal from service may have triggered the spree of violence.

‘Very Poor Reputation’

Investigations into Rahul's background have revealed a history of social notoriety and a troubled domestic life marked by his father’s alcoholism. Known as a social pariah in his village, the accused was allegedly consumed by online gaming and gambling.