'Delhi Is Like A Temple, We Go There Whenever Needed': DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Leadership Stir

Bengaluru: Amidst a stir over a leadership change in the Congress government in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday hinted at a visit to Delhi, saying state party leaders will go if needed.

As the political climate in Karnataka heated up amid a speculated tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over the CM post, the latter stated that the weather in Bengaluru is "beautiful", indicating no rift within the party.

Suggesting unity within the Congress government, the Deputy CM told reporters, "Because of the weather in Bengaluru, everyone would like to come to Bengaluru. It is just like Shimla. This city has beautiful weather and culture. That is why all of them are coming to Bengaluru. There is only one bus, and we are there. For Congressmen, going to Delhi is like going to a temple. It is quite natural. Whenever we need to, we go there."

Earlier today, he said all is well within the state Congress ranks and there is no difference of opinion between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he is well aware of his "limits" as Karnataka Congress president and that his party's sole focus is to prepare a strategy for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

"There is no difference between me and the CM. Being the party president, I know my limits. Nowhere have I made any comments or expressed a difference of opinion with the CM. We are all working together. There are a lot of aspirations of the people of Karnataka, and we are committed to working for them. Our aim is 2028 and 2029, and we are working for it. The CM and I will work out a strategy. We want to call an all-party meeting on various issues," DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Amid rising speculation over a leadership tussle, the Congress sought to project unity as the two leaders held an hour-long breakfast meeting on Saturday, reiterating their commitment to the party high command's directives.