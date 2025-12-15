Delhi Judge Burning Cash Scam: 3-Member Inquiry Committee Gives Justice Yashwant Varma Six Weeks to Respond to Charges

New Delhi: A three-member inquiry committee constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act has granted Justice Yashwant Varma six weeks to submit his response to the charges framed against him, sources said.

The committee formally communicated the decision after Justice Varma sought additional time to reply to a memo of charges issued to him. While considering his request, the panel allowed a final extension of six weeks, making it clear that proceedings would resume thereafter, likely in late January.

The inquiry panel was constituted following the passage of a removal motion against Justice Varma in the Lok Sabha. The motion was moved after the alleged recovery of burnt and unaccounted currency notes from a storeroom at his official residence triggered serious allegations of misconduct.

Sources said the evidence shared with Justice Varma includes video footage and statements recorded by officials of the fire brigade and the police, who documented the recovery of cash from the residential premises during a fire-related incident.

The committee is expected to examine Justice Varma’s response before deciding on the next course of action under the Judges (Inquiry) Act.

The controversy dates back to March 14, when a fire broke out at Justice Varma's residence. During the incident, fire personnel reportedly discovered a large amount of burnt unaccounted cash. A video later surfaced showing bundles of cash burning in the blaze. Following the incident, allegations of corruption were levelled against Justice Varma, who denied any wrongdoing and claimed it was a conspiracy to frame him.

Following the incident, members of Parliament moved a motion for his removal in the Lok Sabha, which led to the constitution of a three-member inquiry panel comprising Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman as mandated under the Judges (Inquiry) Act. The panel was tasked with examining the allegations and determining whether the charges merit further action.

The committee began its investigation on March 25 and submitted its final report on May 3. The report was placed before the CJI on May 4. Upon receiving the report that indicted Justice Varma, CJI Khanna forwarded it to the President of India along with a recommendation for the judge’s removal.

In his plea, Justice Varma argued that invoking the in-house procedure without a formal complaint rendered the process improper and invalid. He also claimed the committee's proceedings violated principles of natural justice by failing to inform him of the procedure it intended to follow and denying him the opportunity to respond to evidence.