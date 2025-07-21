Delhi Judge Cash Scam: 63 Rajya Sabha MPs Submit Notice For Justice Yashwant Varma’s Removal

In a major development linked to the cash recovery case involving Justice Yashwant Varma, a total of 145 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Lok Sabha and 63 MPs from the Rajya Sabha have signed and submitted a formal petition seeking his impeachment. This move was made on Monday, marking a significant step in the process of initiating action against the Delhi High Court judge accused in a serious misconduct case.

Under Indian law, a motion to remove a judge must be backed by at least 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha or 50 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. With both requirements met, the motion will now be forwarded to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. They hold the authority to either admit or reject the petition after considering its merits.

The controversy began after bundles of partially burnt currency notes were found in plastic bags at Justice Varma’s residence. The discovery raised suspicions of corruption and financial misconduct.

A Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee carried out a detailed inquiry into the matter. According to a PTI report, the panel found credible evidence that Justice Varma and his family had direct control and access to the room where the cash was discovered. This led the committee to conclude that the misconduct was serious enough to justify his removal from office.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking on Sunday, confirmed that more than 100 MPs had signed the notice for Justice Varma’s impeachment. He also stated earlier that political parties across the spectrum are united in support of this move, reflecting the gravity of the issue.