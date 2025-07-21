Ruckus In Rajya Sabha: Kharge Questions Centre Over Operation Sindoor, Nadda Says Govt 'Not Running Away'

A fiery exchange of words took place between Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha on Monday over Operation Sindoor.

While the Congress leader questioned the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the union minister said that the Centre is prepared to hold detailed discussion on the issue.

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, Kharge said, "I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened."

He further raised the US President Donald Trump's claim of intervening between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor.

"The LG of J&K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure...US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention," he said.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda countered Kharge by saying that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to hold a full-fledged discussion on the issue and is "not running away" from any debate.

Such an operation has never happened since the country got its independence, Nadda said.

Nadda said that Mallikarjun Kharge began to discuss minute details of Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack, which he says was against Kharge's notice mentioned under Rule 267.

Nadda also said that the government is ready to discuss both the issues. He said that the government has agreed to discuss the matters during the Business Advisory Council meeting and is always ready to discuss any issue.

"Am not going into the details of it but I will like to tell you Samik Bhattaracharya under Rule 167 on his own has put in the Business Advisory Commitee and that Bharat Sarkar under PM Modi is willing to discuss on every issue and everything will be discussed," Nadda stated.

The exchange between Kharge and Nadda led to a ruckus among members of the ruling party and the opposition.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened and assured the opposition that a detailed discussion on the matter will be held. Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition benches.

Earlier today, several Opposition leaders invoked the Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to demand a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave security lapses resulting in the terrorist attack in Paghalgam, and the foreign policy implications post Operation Sindoor".

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new "Made in India form of Indian military power."

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes.

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the Prime Minister said.