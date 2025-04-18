Can You Carry Non-Veg Food on Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express? Know the Rules

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express holds the distinction of being India’s first Sattvik-certified train | Image: X/@DrKumudDwivedi

If you're planning a trip to Vaishno Devi on board the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, here’s something you must note - Non-vegetarian food is strictly off limits.

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express holds the distinction of being India’s first Sattvik-certified train. It is designed especially for pilgrims heading to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. Under an agreement between Indian Railways’ catering arm, IRCTC, and the Sattvik Council of India, the train follows strict vegetarian standards. This means not only are passengers served pure vegetarian meals on board, but they are also not permitted to bring homemade or store-bought non-vegetarian food or snacks during the journey.

The meals on this Vande Bharat route are carefully prepared to exclude meat, eggs, or any non-vegetarian ingredients, and the onboard pantry operates exclusively under Sattvik guidelines.

As per reports, the Indian Railways is expanding this all-veg food model to other trains operating on routes leading to religious destinations, aiming to offer a more spiritually aligned experience to the passengers.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Schedule, Ticket Price, And Key Details

The New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22439) is a popular choice for pilgrims and travelers heading to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi. The train departs from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) at 6:00 AM and reaches its destination, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), at 2:15 PM the same day. Covering a distance of 655 kilometers, the journey is completed in just 8 hours and 15 minutes.

On its route, the Vande Bharat Express halts at four major stations - Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Junction, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

The train operates six days a week, running every day except Wednesday. For the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express departs from Katra at 2:55 PM and reaches New Delhi at 11:00 PM.