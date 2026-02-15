Delhi Lands To Get Own 'Aadhaar Card'; 14-digit Unique Identification To Be Issued | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Government of Delhi has undertaken a landmark initiative to issue an 'Aadhaar' for every parcel of land in the Capital. Under this initiative, each land parcel will be assigned a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN).

According to a release, this step is part of the government's commitment to modernising Delhi's land records and resolving long-standing land disputes. The system is also referred to as 'Bhu Aadhaar'.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the system as highly beneficial, noting that it is not merely a number but a powerful digital tool to combat corruption and land disputes. She further emphasised that the initiative represents a decisive step towards realising Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Digital India' on the ground.

CM Rekha Gupta elaborated that the need to implement this system in Delhi had long been felt. The scheme originates with the Government of India's Ministry of Rural Development and the Department of Land Resources, and is particularly significant for the national capital.

According to the Chief Minister, although the Central Government introduced the scheme in 2016, it could not be implemented in Delhi as intended for various reasons. It is now being taken up in mission mode.

The responsibility for implementation has been entrusted to the IT Branch of the Revenue Department, which will also receive support from the Survey of India, according to a release.

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive benefits of the 'Bhu-Aadhaar' system, stating that it will ensure complete transparency in land ownership.

The 14-digit code will be georeferenced, thereby minimising disputes over land boundaries. It will facilitate coordination of land data across government departments and effectively curb fraudulent transactions and duplicate registrations.

For citizens, the greatest benefit will be ease and convenience. Instead of navigating multiple documents to establish land ownership, a single number will provide comprehensive property details.

The Chief Minister stated that advanced technology is being deployed to implement this scheme. Approximately 2 terabytes of high-quality geospatial data and drone-based Ortho Rectified Images (ORI) are being obtained from the Survey of India.

Through this data, accurate ULPINs will be generated for all areas of Delhi, including 48 villages already covered under the SVAMITVA scheme.

Earlier, Rs 13.207 million had been allocated for the project, with financial management overseen by the IT Branch. The government will now expand the system across Delhi in a phased manner under a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with defined timelines.

As proof of success, a pilot project has been completed in Tilangpur Kotla village in West Delhi district, generating 274 ULPIN records.

Describing the initiative as immensely beneficial for Delhi, the Chief Minister reiterated that the ULPIN system is a major step towards implementing the Digital India vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the ground.

She stated that the Prime Minister's vision is to ensure that the benefits of technology reach the last person in society transparently, and that Bhu Aadhaar is a significant step in that direction.

According to the release, she said the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised that integrated and modern land records form the foundation of a developed India, ensuring the security of property for citizens and striking directly at corruption.

The Delhi Government, guided by this vision, remains committed to securing every citizen's land and ensuring it is dispute-free.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the Delhi Government is committed to safeguarding the property rights of every citizen in the capital. 'Bhu-Aadhaar' (ULPIN) is not merely a number; it is a powerful digital tool to combat corruption and land disputes, the release stated.