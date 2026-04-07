Delhi Legislative Assembly Security Breach: Counsel Claims Accused Sarabjit Singh Mentally Unstable, Delhi Police Seeks Remand

The Delhi Police have moved to seek the remand of Sarabjit Singh following the security breach at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday (April 6th,2026). Investigating officers informed the court that teams must be dispatched to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to trace the vehicle used by the accused to enter the high-security complex. While the police emphasize the need for a thorough investigation into the entire matter, the defense has raised a plea of mental instability.

Opposing the request for police custody, the counsel for the accused argued that Singh is mentally unwell and currently undergoing medical treatment. The defense detailed a sequence of events starting 15 days ago when Singh reportedly left for Chandigarh to visit his sister without informing his family. According to the counsel, Singh's movements were erratic; after visiting a Gurdwara in Chandigarh, he traveled to Delhi upon learning his nephew had gone missing. The defense further claimed that Singh entered the Assembly premises under the mistaking the building for a Gurdwara.

The court, however, expressed skepticism regarding the extent of the accused's mental condition. During the proceedings, the bench questioned how an individual claimed to be "completely mentally unwell" could successfully navigate a vehicle from Pilibhit to Chandigarh and subsequently to the national capital. As the investigation continues, the authorities remain focused on determining whether the breach was a lapse in judgment or a premeditated act.

Delhi Assembly security breach

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A massive security breach was recorded in the Delhi Assembly on Monday (April 6th, 2026) as a car crashed inside the barriers through the gate no. 2, threw ink at the Assembly Speaker's car and managed to escape the scene. Witnesses report that the car drove right into the building premises, circled around for a moment, and then sped off after vandalizing the speaker Vijender Gupta's car. The driver broke the iron gates of the premises and also kept a flower bouquet on the porch.

Sarabjit Singh was arrested after Delhi Police traced the ownership of the car.