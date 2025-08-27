Delhi-Leh Flights Disrupted Due to Bad Weather; Travel Advisory Issued by IGI Airport and Air India

New Delhi: Flight operations between Delhi and Leh have been disrupted due to bad weather conditions in the Ladakh region, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed on Wednesday. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

In a travel advisory, IGI Airport stated, “Due to bad weather conditions in Leh, flight operations to the destination have been affected. We are working closely with all stakeholders to support passengers and minimize inconvenience.”

Passengers have been urged to contact their respective airlines for real-time updates regarding delays or cancellations.

The flight disruption comes amid one of the wettest monsoon seasons in north India in over a decade. The region has recorded 21% above-normal rainfall so far this season, the highest since 2013, which saw the devastating Kedarnath floods.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), August 2025 alone has witnessed the highest number of ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall events since the department began tracking them in 2021.

Till August 25, north India reported 21 extremely heavy rain events, a 50% increase from last year’s peak of 14. Meteorologists attribute this to the frequent interaction between western disturbances and monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, causing unusually heavy downpours across the region.

Hill states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh have been particularly affected, with landslides, road blockages, and air traffic disruption becoming increasingly common.

On August 25 alone, north India recorded 21.8 mm of rainfall, which is four times the daily normal, according to the IMD. With a trough now forming over eastern Pakistan, officials warn the intense weather pattern may continue for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Leh on August 27 due to the closure of the Leh Airport runway caused by severe weather.