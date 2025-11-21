Delhi LG Calls For Increased Vigilance, Mandates Digital Registry For Ammonium Nitrate Sales After Delhi Terror Attack

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena issued strict instructions to the police and administration on Friday following the Red Fort blast that claimed at least 15 lives.

An official statement from the LG's Secretariat outlined a series of new security measures which include maintaining digital records of anyone purchasing or selling ammonium nitrate beyond a certain threshold; holding "consultation exercises" with heads of social media platforms for a "scientific tracking of radicalised content"; and ordering the strengthening of human and technical intelligence with a "focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation".

“Maintain a digital record of entities purchasing and selling ammonium nitrate beyond a certain threshold, including photographs of buyers and sellers apart from other relevant details; hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms, including Meta, Twitter [X], etc., for a scientific tracking of radicalised content aimed at brainwashing citizens; strengthen human and technical intelligence with a focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation. Community outreach and citizen engagement should also be enhanced for more robust preventive policing.” according to an official statement from the LG.

Additionally, the LG has called for the creation of a central data repository of doctors and paramedical staff, particularly in private hospitals, with secondary background checks for those with foreign degrees. He also advised consultations with digital platforms and vehicle financiers, especially in the second-hand car market, to strengthen oversight.

