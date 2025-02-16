Delhi LG VK Saxena Edits His Tweet And Deletes References To Casualties In New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi LG VK Saxena minutes after his tweet on New Delhi Railway Station stampede in which he informed about loss of lives edited his post and deleted references to the casualties in the tragic incident. At least 15 people including 3 children have died after unprecedented rush erupted at the station.

In the original version of his tweet, LG VK Saxena wrote, "There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy.”

“Have spoken to Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related emergencies. Have instructed CS and CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations,” the Delhi LG informed.