BREAKING: Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station, Many Passengers Fall Unconscious, 15 Injured

New Delhi: Several passengers reportedly fell unconscious after a stampede-like situation emerged at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. According to reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14. At least four people have been rushed to hospital and are in slightly serious condition.

There are reports of many people falling unconscious due to suffocation after overcrowding at the platform. However, the Railway unit of Delhi Police denied reports of any stampede.

The incident took place on platform number 13-14 after a huge crowd had gathered to board the train going towards Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj for MahaKumbh.

According to the railway police, due to a massive crowd many passengers were suffocated due to which they fell unconscious.

Amid this, a video has emerged from the railway station showing some passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as they were being brought out from a train.